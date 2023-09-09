SCOTTSBORO — Jacobi Edmondson rushed for 240 yards and scored three touchdowns as Scottsboro rolled up 629 total yards to outscore Boaz 63-38 in the Class 5A, Region 7 opener for both teams.
Jayden Gilbert added 134 yards and three scores.
Scottsboro scored on their first two possessions of the game. Quarterback Jake Jones scored on a 1-yard run and Antonio Brocks had a 60-yard run to lead 14-0.
Boaz cut the lead to 14-7 with 2:44 left in the opening quarter as Tyler Pierce threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Bo Brock to complete an 11-play, 74-yard drive. Jose Arreguin added the point-after.
The two teams swapped scoring drives on their next two possessions each.
Scottsboro got a 56-yard touchdown run by Gilbert and a 73-yard run by Edmondson.
Pierce threw touchdown passes of 47 yards to Jakai Hudgins and 34 yards to Wade Dobbins.
After Boaz cut the lead to 28-21 with 8:05 left in the second quarter, Scottsboro started its possession from their 8-yard line.
On the first play, Jones fumbled and Jacob Gareri recovered for Boaz at the 6.
After a 3-yard gain by Presley Fant, Boaz was penalized for clipping, moving the ball back to the 18.
The drive stalled and Arreguin kicked a 33-yard field goal with 6:59 left in the second quarter to cut the lead to 28-24.
Gilbert added touchdown runs of 2 and 20 yard runs as Scottsboro led 42-24 at halftime.
Jones added a 17-yard touchdown run and Edmondson a 31-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter while Pierce threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Hudgins in the quarter.
Edmondson added a 23-yard run for a score in the fourth quarter while Brayden Bennett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Landen Alexander for Boaz.
Tristan Childers led Boaz in rushing with 103 yards on 14 carries. Pierce completed 24 of 41 passes for 300 yards. Fant caught nine passes for 78 yards. Hudgins caught five passes for 121 yards.
Scottsboro remained unbeaten at 3-0 and will enjoy an open date next week. Boaz dropped to 1-2 overall and will travel to Cleburne County next Friday.
