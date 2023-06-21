Local dermatologist Dr. Josh Wharton was inducted into the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2023 during a June 3 banquet at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.
Wharton’s MCSHOF biography as it reads on his induction plaque is:
Joshua Blake Wharton was born on September 22, 1978, in Huntsville, AL to Bill and Linda Wharton. Bill was a head basketball coach for 20 years, 18 of those at Arab HS. He compiled an overall record of 359-154 before moving into school administration. In 2000, Bill invited a group of coaches, administrators, officials, media and athletic enthusiasts to a meeting in Guntersville to form the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the MCSHOF in 2003. Josh has a sister, Caleigh Wharton Parsons, who was a Cheerleader and Tennis player at Arab High School.
Josh started his athletic career in the Arab Recreation Department, playing both basketball and baseball for seven years. At a young age he played shortstop and pitcher, even recording a no-hitter. However, his first love was basketball and it was soon evident that Josh had the ball-handling and shooting skills necessary to become an outstanding player for the Knights. He started playing point guard for Arab Jr. High in the 7th grade and then moved up to the Junior Varsity team in the ninth grade, playing for MCSHOF Board Member Coach Johnny Harbison. That year he was selected to the 1993 All-Marshall County JV Team.
In 1993-94, Josh followed his Dad to DAR, where Bill had become a principal. As a sophomore, he was a starter on the varsity team under MCSHOF Inductee Coach Patrick Harding. Josh was selected to the All-Christmas Tournament Team that year. Afterward, Josh decided to return to Arab HS to finish his high school career with the Knights.
The Knights excelled in basketball over the next two years under Coach Greg Tidmore and Josh was a major contributor to that success. He was selected to the All-County, All-Marshall County Tournament and All-Area basketball teams for the 1995-96 and 1996-97 seasons. Josh was also selected as First Team Academic All-State. The Arab HS Valedictorian graduated with a 4.50 GPA and averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists per game. Josh was also an outstanding tennis player for both the Patriots and the Knights, serving as the #1 seed.
After high school, Josh earned a Presidential Scholarship and attended the University of Alabama where he graduated in 2001 with a BS, Summa Cum Laude and the Most Outstanding Senior Award. While there he also played intramural basketball and football.
After graduating, Josh spent one year coaching basketball and tennis for Guntersville. He led the Guntersville Middle School 7th grade boys team to a county championship in his only season as coach.
Josh then returned to school at the University of Alabama and earned a Medical Degree (MD) degree in 2006. During medical school, he married his college sweetheart, Natalie, who was a competitive gymnast and head cheerleader for Minor High School. Natalie is the daughter of Ronnie and Debbie Muro. Ronnie is an inductee in the Alabama Softball Hall of Fame.
In 2007, Josh and Natalie moved to Augusta, Ga for him to complete his Dermatology residency where he served as chief resident. After the births of his children, Madeleine Rose in 2008 and William Blake in 2010, he moved with his family back to Guntersville to open Dermatology of North Alabama, Inc.
Since moving back Josh has remained involved in sports, coaching his son in football, baseball and basketball. In 2019, he formed a basketball team for his son’s grade. They have competed in a SYBL league and most recently won the 6th Grade County Championship. Josh’s daughter Madeleine has also been very involved in sports such as volleyball, cheer and basketball. She has been on the GMS basketball team coached by MCSHOF board member Johnny Harbison for the last 2 seasons. Both children have also been competitive swimmers for the last 7 years.
