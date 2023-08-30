The home of professional wrestling in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain is 431 Sports Arena in Boaz, and owner Mickey “The Hammer” Henry is preparing for the arena’s 40th annual Labor Day Spectacular, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with bell time at 8:30 for the show, which features ECW, WWE and Impact television star Johnny Swinger. Another highlight of Saturday’s card is a 25-man battle royal.
“Johnny is fixing to be an Impact World champion, which is a big deal,” Henry said. “It’s also fan appreciation night, and If you bought a bike, bring it with you.”
Henry accepts bicycles from fans for 431 Sports Arena’s annual bicycle and toy giveaway at Christmas. Henry also accepts monetary donations for the giveaway.
“If you bring a bike Saturday, your ticket goes into a hat and we’ll draw one ticket for a free pass to the arena for a year,” Henry said. “It’s the only time in a year I do that.”
Tickets for the Labor Day Spectacular are $5 for reserved seats, $5 for general admission and $1 for children ages 11-and-under. Children 6-and-under receive free admission.
Call Henry at 256-515-3108 to buy tickets or for more information about Saturday’s show.
Henry offers a professional wrestling school and ring rental at 431 Sports Arena.
