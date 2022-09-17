Class 3A, No. 8 Geraldine knocked off 2A, No. 1 Donoho 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 Thursday on the Falcons’ homecourt in Anniston.
Tuesday afternoon, the host Bulldogs beat 6A Fort Payne 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18 at Nix Gymnasium.
Statistical leaders for Geraldine in the two matches were:
Kentlei Rogers, one assist, two digs, 19 kills, one block
Brooklyn Hall, six digs, 26 kills, seven blocks
Kaleigh Butler, four digs, 18 kills, five blocks
Emma Stephenson, two assists, four digs, three kills, four blocks
Jodie Willis, 15 digs, seven aces
Hallie Burns, four assists, 42 digs, five aces, two kills
Jaycee Berrong, 17 assists, seven digs, one ace, one block
Bella Pettis, five assists 43 digs, two aces, 16 kills, one block
Madison Gentry, six digs, one block
Emma Baker, 18 assists, seven digs, one ace, two kills
Hartselle Tournament
Last weekend, the Bulldogs battled some of the state’s best teams in the Hartselle Tournament.
Geraldine defeated 1A, No. 1 Addison 19-25, 25-20, 15-11. The Bulldogs dropped three matches, losing to 7A, No. 4 Sparkman 25-20, 25-20; 4A, No. 10 Priceville 25-23, 24-26, 15-6; and 5A, No. 4 Alexandria 25-19, 30-28.
Baker hit a career milestone during the tournament by reaching 1,000 assists.
Geraldine’s leaders for the event were:
Rogers, 17 kills, two blocks, four digs
Hall, two aces, 37 kills, six blocks, one assist, five digs
Butler, 16 kills, seven blocks, four digs
Stephenson, six kills, three blocks, seven digs
Baker, three aces, two kills, 45 assists, 17 digs
Willis, two aces, one kill, one assist, 17 digs
Burns, eight assists, 38 digs
Berrong, three aces, two blocks, 27 assists, 11 digs
Pettis, one ace, 11 kills, two blocks, 33 digs
Gentry, two blocks, two kills
