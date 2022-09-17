1,000 assists

Geraldine’s Emma Baker made the AHSAA Volleyball Spotlight for Week 3. Baker had 96 assists in eight matches to go over 1,000 assists for her career. She also had 32 digs and nine aces on the week.

 Photo courtesy Geraldine Volleyball

Class 3A, No. 8 Geraldine knocked off 2A, No. 1 Donoho 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 Thursday on the Falcons’ homecourt in Anniston.

Tuesday afternoon, the host Bulldogs beat 6A Fort Payne 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18 at Nix Gymnasium.

