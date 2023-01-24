BOAZ — From start to finish, it was all Arab in the battle for the Marshall County Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Tournament crown Saturday, Jan. 21, inside Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium at Snead State Community College.
The Lady Knights led from wire to wire, defeating the Boaz Lady Pirates 46-26 on John Kitchens Court.
Before the game, Arab head coach Carlie Henderson said her message to the team was simple: make the most of this opportunity, but don’t forget to have fun.
“To me, top to bottom, that was one of our best games that we’ve played all year,” Henderson said. “We had to use a lot of players off the bench, and everybody came in and did their job. And that’s what it takes to win a game. So, I’m extremely proud.”
The Lady Knights led 16-8 after the first quarter, 23-13 at halftime and 35-24 at the end of the third period.
Ella Bradshaw and Makensey Stanfield led the way for Arab with 11 points apiece. Hannah Poston scored 8 points and Ava Kinney dropped in 7 points. Julianna Jernigan added 5, McKennah Tidmore 3 and Madelynn King 1.
For Boaz, Emma Hawkins paced the team with 9 points. Jaqueline Jarquin chipped in 5, Chloe Nixon had 4, Taylor Gardner and Trinity Campbell added 3 apiece, Mallory Holland 2 and Maggie Ogle 1.
With the win, Arab improves to 11-7. Boaz falls to 9-7.
