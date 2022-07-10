Sardis Lions Basketball Camp is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 from 9 a.m. until noon at Sardis Gymnasium.
The camp is open to boys and girls in grades 2-6. Registration fee is $50. All campers receive a T-shirt.
Sardis High School coaches and players will be giving instruction to the campers. Boys and girls can register using the Google link on SHS varsity girls head coach Heath Cullom’s Facebook page.
Email Cullom at heath_cullom@ecboe.org for more information.
