Circus of Chaos

The wrestling tag team Circus of Chaos returns to 431 Sports Arena on Aug. 27 for Back to School/Hall of Fame Night.

 Special to The Reporter

Pro wrestling fans will enjoy Back to School Night on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 431 Sports Arena in Boaz, the home of pro wrestling in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain. Saturday’s show will also be Hall of Fame night.

Tickets are $5 for general admission and $5 for ringside reserved seats. Tickets are $1 for children ages 12-and-under. Doors open at 6:30.

