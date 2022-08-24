Pro wrestling fans will enjoy Back to School Night on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 431 Sports Arena in Boaz, the home of pro wrestling in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain. Saturday’s show will also be Hall of Fame night.
Tickets are $5 for general admission and $5 for ringside reserved seats. Tickets are $1 for children ages 12-and-under. Doors open at 6:30.
Back to School/Hall of Fame Night will feature 10 matches, including the return of the hottest tag team in the south, Circus of Chaos from Florence. Another highlight will be a money in the bank ladder match.
“I trained the daddies of two of the guys in Circus of Chaos,” said Mickey “The Hammer” Henry, the pro wrestling legend who owns 431 Sports Arena.
Henry encourages fans to buy their tickets early, because “we’ve been sold out the last four weeks.” His number is 256-515-3108.
