The Albertville Board of Education approved numerous personnel actions involving the athletic programs at Albertville High School and Albertville Middle School during its June meeting Tuesday night.
Included among the items were new head coaches for AHS cheer and AMS cheer, along with head coaches in boys tennis, wrestling and swimming at the high school.
Supplement transfers
• Jefforey Morgan, from baseball assistant III at AHS to baseball assistant I at AHS, replacing Ryan Cox, effective Aug. 1, with monthly extended duties effective July 1.
• Timothy Barnard, from assistant football coach at AMS to head football coach at AMS, replacing Kenneth Colvin, effective Aug. 1, with monthly extended duties effective July 1
• Rachel Reese, head cheer coach at AMS, replacing Brittanee Johnson.
• Jacob Davis, head boys tennis coach at AHS, replacing Ian Wisener.
• Madison Badners, JV cheer coach at AHS, replacing Charity Arnold, with monthly extended duties effective July 1.
• Samantha Argo, head cheer coach at AHS, replacing Taylor Chastain, with monthly extended duties effective July 1.
• Rickey Watson, ninth grade football assistant I at AHS, replacing Ganon Pointer, with monthly extended duties effective July 1.
• Bryant Nelson, football assistant I at AHS, replacing Michael Shaddix, with monthly extended duties effective July 1.
• Bryant Nelson, assistant wrestling coach at AHS.
• Joseph Law, head wrestling coach at AHS.
• James Nelson, ninth grade football assistant II at AHS
• Joshua McClendon, baseball assistant III, replacing Jefforey Morgan, and football assistant III at AHS.
• Tony Cassels, football assistant at AMS, replacing Timothy Barnard.
• Heath Lovell, softball assistant II at AHS, replacing Kenneth Colvin.
Other
• James Nelson, baseball assistant coach at AHS, to be paid $3,000 by baseball boosters, effective June 28, 2023-May 31, 2024.
• Derek Martin, football assistant at AHS, to be paid $5,000 by Touchdown Boosters, effective June 28, 2023-May 31, 2024.
• Anthony Harper, 7-on-7 summer football coordinator at AHS, to be paid $5,000 by Touchdown Boosters, effective June 28-July 31.
• David Cooper, to be paid a supplement of $20,000, to perform athletic trainer duties, effective July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024. ACS will be reimbursed per the agreement with HH Health System – Marshall LLC.
Independent Contracts
• Gabriella Johnson, assistant cheer coach at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $4,893 by BOE, effective June 27, 2023 - May 31, 2024.
• William Kyle Overstreet, baseball assistant II at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $3,000 by BOE, effective July 1, 2023-April 30, 2024.
• Alan Farrow, head swim coach at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $2,500 by BOE, effective July 1, 2023-December 15, 2023.
• Seth Alexander Mastin, boys assistant basketball coach at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $3,000 by BOE, effective July 1, 2023-February 28, 2024.
• Maverick Austin Smith, JV boys basketball coach at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $8,600 by BOE, effective July 1, 2023-February 28, 2024.
• Gregory Henderson, boys assistant basketball coach at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $3,000 by Tip-Off Club, effective July 1, 2023-February 28, 2024.
• Gregory Henderson, head girls tennis coach at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $4,100 by BOE, effective July 1, 2023-April 30, 2024.
• James Brian Gibson, football assistant at AMS, to be paid and not to exceed $3,000 by AMS, effective July 1-Nov. 3.
• Donald Joseph Metz II, football assistant (II) at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $5,000 by BOE, effective July 1-Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.