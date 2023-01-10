MONTGOMERY – Four veteran high school basketball coaches in the AHSAA captured milestone victories in their legendary careers in December to land in the first AHSAA Basketball Spotlight.
Westminster Christian boys’ basketball coach Ronnie Stapler and Deshler High School girls’ basketball coach Jana Killen each notched win No. 850 in their long careers.
Hazel Green girls’ coach Tim Miller and Spring Garden girls’ coach Ricky Austin also recorded their 700th girls’ high school basketball coaching victories.
Stapler (853-482) guided Westminster Christian (14-2) to a 62-41 victory over Decatur during the Christmas break as his Wildcats shot an amazing 67 percent from the field and outscored the Red Raiders 36-22 in the second period to ice the win.
Junior Chase McCarty led Westminster Christian with 18 points – all coming in the second period on 6-of-10 shooting from the 3-point arc.
Seniors Tyler Engle and Eric Robinson scored 11 points apiece for the Wildcats. Sophomore Kaden Rickard added 10.
Killen, who ranked second all time for girls’ basketball coaching wins in the AHSAA behind now retired Red Bay Coach Donnie Roberts (886-361), and Stapler were inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2022, and Miller has been selected to be inducted this year in the Class of 2023.
Stapler ranks fourth in boys’ wins behind Eugene Mason of R.C. Hatch (919-306), William ‘Cap’ Brown of Parker (891-306) and Willie Scoggins of Ramsay (864-309). All three coaches are now deceased.
Stapler served as Guntersville’s varsity boys coach from 2003-08.
Hazel Green’s Miller (704-98), who has led his team to five straight state titles since 2018, landed two milestones – all in December.
The Lady Trojans (18-0) beat Daphne 64-31 to win the Gulf Shores Holiday Bash on December 21 – extending Hazel Green’s winning streak to 73 in a row, which became the second longest winning streak in AHSAA basketball history surpassing Athens’ 72-game streak set from 2001-2004.
The Lady Trojans have since extended their streak to 78 with most recent victories over St. John Paul II Catholic and Muscle Shoals.
Leah Brooks, a 6-foot-2 junior, had 20 points, six rebounds and three steals in the 68-30 win over the Falcons at the Balln Prep National Showcase at Hazel Green last week, and beat Muscle Shoals 65-23.
The AHSAA’s longest streak (86) was set by Lauderdale County from 2013-2015.
Hazel Green’s streak started in the 2021 season with Miller’s girls winning their last 24 games to finish 36-1 and Class 6A state champions.
Hazel Green followed with a 35-0 record last season, capping the program’s fifth straight state title.
