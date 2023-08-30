The Albertville varsity volleyball team opened its 2023 season with a 3-0 victory over New Hope at Albertville Gymnasium on Thursday, Aug. 24.
The Aggies fell behind in the first set but rallied to win 28-26. They followed that with 25-18 and 25-20 victories to complete the sweep.
“Emma Greer controlled the net with 11 kills and three blocks and was really strong all night,” AHS head coach Cristy West said.
“Molly Morrison had a great night all around, serving 100% with one ace, and she had nine kills and nine digs. Setter Kailyn Boman had 17 assists and seven digs.
“Sophomore Savannah Jane Smith also had a really good night, serving 90% with two aces, five kills and two blocks.
“We had three players out with injuries and sickness, but the other 10 played well.”
The Aggies are hosting the Albertville Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater. The event features varsity and JV divisions.
