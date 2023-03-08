BIRMINGHAM – Pleasant Grove High School captured its first State girls’ basketball championship with a simple game plan: Be relentless.
The Lady Spartans (28-6), coached by Walter Hicks, forced 24 turnovers, largely with a smothering full-court press, and earned a 53-36 victory over Arab on Saturday, March 4 at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena as the final day of the 2023 State Basketball Championships close with State finals for boys and girls in Class 5A, 6A, and 7A.
For the first time in the State Tournament’s long history, all championship games were televised over the Alabama Public Television (APT) network.
All games were also live streamed over the NFHS Network’s subscriber-based platform and were broadcast over the AHSAA Radio Network. The NFHS Network has all finals available on demand as well.
“We played some physical teams this year, and we played some quick teams, but I think they are the best, most well-rounded team we played,” Arab coach Brad Kitchens said. “They’re physical and quick. They were just tenacious.”
Kitchens is an alumnus of Boaz High School and Snead State.
He played for his father, John, at SSCC. John Kitchens was a charter class inductee of the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame.
Tamya Smith led Pleasant Grove with 27 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots, despite leaving the game briefly after twisting her ankle. She was named the Class 5A State tournament MVP.
Ashauntae Monday added 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists.
“I prayed for this,” Monday said.
The teams played to a 9-all stalemate after one quarter, but the Spartans opened the second period with a 12-0 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.
“The defense picked up,” Hicks said. “We finally started making some shots, and we were able to get into our press.”
Arab (22-13) was also trying to win its first girls’ basketball State title.
Sydney Ferguson led Arab with eight points and four assists, and Bennett Elrod added seven points.
Hicks noted Pleasant Grove’s program has been on the rise for the last five seasons, but the Spartans couldn’t get past the regional tournament.
This year, in the Spartans’ first trip to Legacy Arena, they left with the Blue Map.
“It feels good to finally knock that door down,” Hicks said. “Our philosophy was once we get here; we play to win.”
Pleasant Grove loses Monday to graduation, but the rest of the team is set to return. Arab’s roster also includes no seniors.
Joining Pleasant Grove’s Smith on the 5A All-Tourney team was teammate Monday. Named to the team from Arab were Elrod and Bodine. Kenneddi McGhee of Brewbaker Tech and KK Hobdy of Charles Henderson rounded out the all-tourney team.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Kitchens said. “They played their hearts out. We came up a little short, but it wasn’t because of effort. I’m as proud as I can be of them and what we accomplished this year.
“I talked to our seniors that we had last year, we had four seniors last year, and knew we wouldn’t have any this year.
“Those seniors laid the groundwork and got us to where we wanted to be.
“From the very beginning, we knew this was our goal. This was where we wanted to be. We played a tough schedule and didn’t have the best record all the time, but we got here and we had a good season.”
Arab beat Sardis in the subregional playoffs to qualify for the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State. The Knights defeated Southside in the regional finals.
“I shared a moment with my dad after our subregional game,” Kitchens said.
“He said he was so proud of me. He knew how long I had been chasing the dream of getting down here. He was proud of me and proud that I would get to experience this. That meant the world to me.”
