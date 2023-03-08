BIRMINGHAM – Pleasant Grove High School captured its first State girls’ basketball championship with a simple game plan: Be relentless.

The Lady Spartans (28-6), coached by Walter Hicks, forced 24 turnovers, largely with a smothering full-court press, and earned a 53-36 victory over Arab on Saturday, March 4 at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena as the final day of the 2023 State Basketball Championships close with State finals for boys and girls in Class 5A, 6A, and 7A.

