Hall collects 57 kills

Brooklyn Hall contributed 57 kills for the Geraldine volleyball team during last week’s matches.

 

 Fort Payne Times-Journal | Glendon Poe

The Class 3A, No. 8 Geraldine varsity volleyball team entered this week with a 20-8 record.

Last week, the Bulldogs defeated 6A Fort Payne, 2A No. 1 Donoho, Pisgah twice and Southside twice. They suffered losses to 5A No. 8 Lawrence County and 4A No. 4 New Hope.

