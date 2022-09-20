The Class 3A, No. 8 Geraldine varsity volleyball team entered this week with a 20-8 record.
Last week, the Bulldogs defeated 6A Fort Payne, 2A No. 1 Donoho, Pisgah twice and Southside twice. They suffered losses to 5A No. 8 Lawrence County and 4A No. 4 New Hope.
Geraldine’s statistical leaders for the week were:
Kentlei Rogers — 35 kills, four blocks, one assist, 10 digs
Brooklyn Hall — 57 kills, 13 blocks, one assist, 15 digs, four aces
Kaleigh Butler — 45 kills, 14 blocks, nine digs
Emma Stephenson — 11 kills, nine blocks, two assists, nine digs
Jodie Willis — One assist, 39 digs, 20 aces
Jaycee Berrong — One kill, one block, 31 assists, three aces
Bella Pettis — 37 kills, three blocks, 11 assists, 83 digs, seven aces
Zoey Faulkner — Six kills, 69 assists, 20 digs, four aces
Emma Baker — Seven kills, 65 assists, 19 digs, six aces
Hallie Burns — Three kills, 12 assists, 72 digs, eight aces
Madison Gentry — One kill, seven digs
