SARDIS CITY — Sardis never trailed in last week’s dominating win over DAR in the 2023 season opener.
Friday night at Sardis Stadium, the Lions found themselves trailing 7-0 less than 30 seconds into their home opener, as New Hope’s Layton Pohl returned the kickoff for a touchdown.
But behind another terrific performance from junior quarterback Brian Chapman and an outstanding defensive effort, the Lions gained command of the contest and roared to a 34-14 victory.
Sardis improved to 2-0 entering the open week on its schedule. The Lions’ next contest is Sept. 15 at Arab, which is their Class 5A, Region 7 opener.
Chapman, who won The Reporter/Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week award in Week Zero, threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two against New Hope.
Chapman’s TD pass to Blaze Gerhart tied it 7-7 with 2:47 left in the first quarter. Ethan Edwards nailed the extra point.
On the last play of the first quarter, Levi Martin ripped off a 38-yard gain to New Hope’s 11-yard line. Two plays later, Chapman kept it for a 7-yard touchdown at the 11:29 mark of the second period. Edwards kicked it to 14-7.
The Lions extended their lead on the final offensive possession of the first half by executing the two-minute drill to perfection.
Following a punt, Sardis took over at its 34 with 49.9 seconds remaining. New Hope was penalized for holding, giving the Lions a first down at their 49.
On the next play, Chapman lofted a deep pass for Conner Lowery, who made a leaping catch while surrounded by a trio of defenders. Lowery’s reception gained 40 yards to the New Hope 11.
Chapman passed to Eli Morton for 10 yards to the 1, and Sardis called a timeout, stopping the clock with 1.8 seconds left. Chapman scored on a sneak on the final play of the second quarter, and Edwards hit the point-after to make it 21-7.
On their second series of the third quarter, the Lions fumbled near the goal line, and the ball rolled out of bounds through the left side of the end zone for a touchback with 3:49 on the clock.
The Lions found the end zone again on their next drive. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Gerhart slipped out of the backfield and was wide open down the Sardis sideline. Chapman hit him with a 34-yard scoring pass with 11:52 remaining.
Sardis’ Grant Coe recovered two muffed punts by the Indians in the final 5:21 of the contest. His first recovery occurred at New Hope’s 37.
On third-and-10 from the 37, Chapman rolled to his right and spotted Landon Carroll behind the secondary for a touchdown pass. Edwards’ final extra point expanded Sardis’ advantage to 34-7 with 4:03 left in the game.
New Hope responded with its only touchdown drive of the night.
