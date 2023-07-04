Pro wrestling legends from the 1970s through today will descend on 431 Sports Arena in Boaz on Saturday, July 8 to participate in 431 Sports Arena’s annual Independence Day holiday week show.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with belltime at 8.
Saturday’s card features an American Championship Wrestling reunion show that includes Lynn Farley, Master C., Mr. Big, Cecil Plezing and arena owner Mickey “The Hammer” Henry.
Other legends scheduled to attend are Gene Spurlock, Richie Dye, Mr. Atlanta, Todd Zane, War Daddy, Billy Adams, Midnight Rider (Randy Rodgers), Bret Christopher, Bama Boy (Will Owens), J Dog, Bounty Hunter, Fly, Mike Thez, J-B Wild, Rebel, Mob-Bee Bop, Danny Garvin, Larry Santana, Alabama Outlaw Tony Davis, Dusty McWilliams, McDaddy Shannon, Sweet Steve Lane and Susie, and Chantilly Lace.
Among the 10 big matches on Saturday night’s card are:
• An ACW world title money in the bank ladder match
• A 20-man, woman and midget memorial battle royal
• A midget match featuring television stars Little Papa Pump vs. Little Kane vs. Little Mr. Kennedy
• A ladies match featuring Lace
• A Latino luchadore match pairing Misterioso vs. Loco Crazy
“Come out to our meet and greet for the stars at 5 p.m.,” Henry said. “This night will be fun for the whole family. I don’t allow any vulgarity.”
General admission tickets are $5 each, and ringside reserved seats are $7 each. Tickets for children ages 11-and-under are $2. Children ages 6-and-under receive free admission.
Saturday’s event is a fundraiser for 431 Sports Arena’s bicycle and toy giveaway at Christmas time.
Call Henry at 256-515-3108 to buy reserved seats or for more information.
There will be a free fireworks show after the matches.
Henry rents the arena for birthday parties, and he often allows children to play in the wrestling ring before matches start. He also offers a pro wrestling school at the facility, where he serves as a trainer.
Fans can follow 431 Sports Arena on Facebook at Acw Boaz.
