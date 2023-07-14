GUNTERSVILLE — The Guntersville Wildcats went undefeated to win the championship of the Boaz Pirate 7-on-7 Passing Tournament Tuesday, July 11 at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium.
“It was a good day for us,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese said. “Coach [Jeremy] Sullivan and his staff had it well-organized. That’s a lot of work, and we appreciate them doing that and hosting us.”
The Wildcats posted a 7-0 record. They beat Douglas, New Hope, Southside and Saks in pool play. In bracket play, they knocked off Saks in the quarterfinals, Southside in the semifinals and Boaz in the finals.
“We played seven games, and I think we were able to play all our guys,” Reese said. “I think in five of them, we actually played all of them every game.
“Seven-on-sevens are really good for the offense. Defensively, you can only play seven, and we’re a three-man front. We have to do a little stuff differently on defense than we do in games.
“Unlike some teams, we try to run plays that we’ll actually run during the season, and it’s good to see how the players react to pressure situations. It’s easy out here [in practice], but when you’ve got competition going against people, it’s a little different.
“It’s good for the coordinators who are calling the plays and calling the defenses to get them back in the flow. When it’s well-organized like that, it’s a good experience.”
Boaz’s players wear fitness trackers during 7-on-7s, and Reese said Sullivan told him one of the Pirate players ran 5.5 miles during the June 29 Black Creek Parkway 7-on-7 at Gadsden City.
“If you try to run your kids that much out here it’s tough, but when you play seven games against good competition, you really can’t beat that as far as conditioning to get ready for the season,” Reese said.
Also on Tuesday, Guntersville’s line coaches conducted a competition at GHS that also featured linemen from Sardis and Munford.
“Our O-line and D-line coaches put that together,” Reese said. “The linemen are important and it’s easy to leave them out in the summer, so we wanted them to get to see different competition. They had a really good day.”
Guntersville participated in an organized team activity at Fort Payne on Thursday, July 13. The Wildcats conclude their summer competition schedule by hosting Susan Moore for an OTA on July 24.
“That allows us to actually give ours a little time off, and I think it’s good because we’ve really been getting after it since spring training started in May,” Reese said. “To me, it’s great to give them a little time off before we start real practice.”
The Wildcats kick off preseason practice Monday, Aug. 7. Classes for students begin Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Guntersville won’t play a fall jamboree, because it conducted 10 days of spring practice and played a jamboree against Pisgah.
“We thought that was really good for us, especially with us needing to replace people up front on the offensive and defensive lines, because you can’t really evaluate them without pads on,” Reese said.
“Now, we feel like we know who our starters are and our first backups are, so when we do go out there the 7th, we’ve got a better idea of our depth chart.”
Senior Eli Morrison and sophomore Street Smith are getting snaps at quarterback for the Wildcats. Smith and Morrison both saw action in 2022 following a season-ending injury to Antonio Spurgeon.
Morrison started the final three games last year, including a win over Albertville and a road playoff victory over Fairview.
“If I’ve learned anything from Antonio’s injury, it’s you better have two quarterbacks ready to go,” Reese said. “We’re trying to give them both good work.”
Guntersville’s top receivers this summer are Trayvon Avery, Cam Logan, Date Peterson, Carter Britt, Dadrien Waller and Jack Lenoir.
“We’ve got a number of new receivers, but they’re very athletic and probably a taller, bigger bunch than we’ve had before,” Reese said.
“Julyon Jordan, our running back, can catch it out of the backfield. It would make our offense more effective if we could get him the ball in space in the passing game.”
