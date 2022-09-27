Legendary wrestler Mickey “The Hammer” Henry is celebrating 40 years of bringing pro wrestling to Marshall County and Sand Mountain, and he’s put together a show he’s certain fans are going to love for Saturday night, Oct. 1 at 431 Sports Arena in Boaz. Doors open at 6:30.

“I’ve got four big names coming in, and it’s going to be $5 night,” Henry said. “Because we’re celebrating 40 years, I’m letting everyone in for $5.”

