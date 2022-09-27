Legendary wrestler Mickey “The Hammer” Henry is celebrating 40 years of bringing pro wrestling to Marshall County and Sand Mountain, and he’s put together a show he’s certain fans are going to love for Saturday night, Oct. 1 at 431 Sports Arena in Boaz. Doors open at 6:30.
“I’ve got four big names coming in, and it’s going to be $5 night,” Henry said. “Because we’re celebrating 40 years, I’m letting everyone in for $5.”
Tickets are $1 for children ages 11-and-under. Admission is free for children ages 6-and-under.
WWE, ECW and ACW television star Johnny Swinger will be wrestling for an NWA world title Saturday.
Luchador Misterioso is also on the card. Henry, who offers a wrestling school at the arena, trained Misterioso.
Another highlight of Saturday’s card is a midget match featuring fan favorite Little Papa Pump, who launched his career at 431 Sports Arena.
Southern heavyweight champion Zero is scheduled to wrestle Rock Star Cody Wild on Saturday as part of the 10-match card.
“This is fun for the whole family, because I don’t allow vulgarity,” Henry said.
Henry allows children to play in the ring before the matches start. Call him at 256-515-3108 for more information or to buy tickets.
Saturday’s show is a fundraiser for 431 Sports Arena’s bicycle and toy giveaway at Christmas.
