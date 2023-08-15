The 2023 Sardis Youth Softball Skills Camp is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8 from 5:30-9 p.m. at the SHS Field behind Sardis Middle School.
The camp is open to girls in grades 1-6. Cost is $40 per player, or two siblings $70 or three siblings $60.
The cutoff day for pre-registration is Aug. 27. Campers will pay on-site. Any camper that pre-registers will receive a T-shirt.
For a pre-registration form, email Sardis head coach Richey Lee at richey_lee@ecboe.org.
Sept. 8 is the open date for the Sardis football team.
Lee guided the 2023 Sardis softball team to a runner-up finish in the Class 5A, Area 13 Tournament. Moody ended Sardis’ season in the East Regional.
