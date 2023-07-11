The Douglas Eagles football program is hosting a 7-on-7 passing competition Thursday, July 13, with all games taking place at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville.
Joining the Eagles in the 10-team field are Albertville, Boaz, Brindlee Mountain, Etowah, Susan Moore, Westbrook Christian, Fairview, New Hope and Southeastern of Remlap.
Four of the teams have new head coaches — Bert Browne at Albertville, Joshua Bailey at Brindlee Mountain, Wes Patterson at Susan Moore and Steve Smith at Westbrook Christian.
Patterson is the son of legendary Susan Moore and Arab head coach Larry “Pod” Patterson. Smith came to Westbrook from Piedmont, where he won five state championships.
Thursday’s schedule is:
Field one (main)
9 a.m., Douglas vs. Westbrook Christian
9:30 a.m., Albertville vs. Fairview
10 a.m., New Hope vs. Susan Moore
10:30 a.m., Fairview vs. New Hope
11 a.m., Douglas vs. Albertville
Field two (main)
9 a.m., Southeastern vs. New Hope
9:30 a.m., Susan Moore vs. Southeastern
10 a.m., Etowah vs. Boaz
10:30 a.m., Etowah vs. Westbrook Christian
11 a.m., Boaz vs. Susan Moore
Field three
9 a.m., Etowah vs. Albertville
9:30 a.m., New Hope vs. Brindlee Mountain
10 a.m., Douglas vs. Fairview
10:30 a.m., Douglas vs. Brindlee
11 a.m., Westbrook Christian vs. Southeastern
Field four
9 a.m., Susan Moore vs. Brindlee Mountain
9:30 a.m., Boaz vs. Westbrook Christian
10 a.m., Southeastern vs. Brindlee Mountain
10:30 a.m., Boaz vs. Albertville
11 a.m., Etowah vs. Fairview
Nine bracket play games are scheduled following a break for lunch.
