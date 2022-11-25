GERALDINE, Ala. — The Douglas varsity girls basketball team picked up victories Monday and Tuesday in the 2022 Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout at Nix Gymnasium.
Douglas 57, Sand Rock 43
The Lady Eagles toppled the Wildcats on Monday behind a trio of double-figure scorers. Tori Rojek led the way with 15 points, and both Mallory Ackles and Madison Franklin tossed in 10.
Crimson Sanders contributed nine, Carlie Camp four and Sydnie Sanders, Chloe Avans and Juliana Allen all three.
Douglas led 19-14, 33-23 and 50-30 at the quarter breaks.
Katelyn St. Clair scored 17 and Chloe Stephens 10 to pace Sand Rock’s offense.
Douglas 46, Ider 40
The Lady Eagles claimed a hard-fought win Tuesday.
Douglas (5-1) led 10-8 and 19-18 at the first-half quarter breaks, but the matchup was tied 31-31 after three periods.
The Lady Eagles outscored the Hornets 15-9 in the fourth quarter as six players contributed points. Franklin netted four and Allen hit a 3 while the team went 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Franklin’s 10 points paced Douglas. Sydnie Sanders collected nine and Ackles six.
Crimson Sanders and Maddie Hayes got five each, Rojek four, Avans and Allen both three and Camp one.
Ider’s Makinley Traylor scored a game-best 22 points.
