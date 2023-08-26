WALNUT GROVE — West End saw three players rush for more than 100 yards as the Patriots beat Gaylesville 48-0 on Friday night at Patriots Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
Jaxon Hamby rushed for 121 yards on 11 carries and scored five touchdowns. Rock Sainsbury ran for 120 on seven carries and a touchdown while Kane Lawson had 102 yards on seven carries and a score. West End almost had a fourth player rush for more than 100, but Braison Howard tallied 91 yards on 15 attempts.
Hamby scored the only touchdown of the first quarter on a 15-yard run.
West End blew the game open in the second quarter with four touchdowns to lead 34-0 at halftime.
Sainsbury had a 62-yard touchdown run, Hamby had touchdown runs of 1 and 62 yards while Lawson added a 1-yard scoring run in that second quarter.
Hamby scored his final two touchdowns in the third quarter on runs of 2 and 14 yards.
West End finished with 522 total yards, 512 on the ground. The Patriot defense held Gaylesville to only 31 total yards.
West End travels to Susan Moore on Friday, Sept. 1 while Gaylesville hosts Collinsville.
