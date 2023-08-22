Class 3A, No. 7 Geraldine opens its 2023 volleyball season with a tough tri-match against 5A, No. 8 Guntersville and 3A, No. 5 Danville on Thursday at Guntersville High School. First match is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Head coach Renee Bearden’s Bulldogs posted a 32-16 record in 2022 that included finishing as the runner-up in both the DeKalb County Tournament and Class 3A, Area 14 Tournament. Their season ended with a loss to eventual champion Prattville Christian in the Class 3A State Tournament quarterfinals.
Geraldine’s top returning players for the 2023 season are Brooklyn Hall, Hallie Burns and Kentlei Rogers. A newcomer to watch is Karlie Baker.
“We work well together,” Bearden said. “Our short-term goal is to play point by point, team by team. Our long-term goal is to be in the State championship game in November.”
The Bulldogs host their Geraldine Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26. Their busy first week of the season continues when they travel to Cherokee County on Tuesday, Aug. 29 for a tri-match vs. the Warriors and Piedmont. They return home on Thursday, Aug. 31 for a tri-match against Crossville and Ider.
Geraldine will host the DeKalb County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 14.
“I am excited about this season,” Bearden said.
“We have a dynamic group of young ladies that play great volleyball. Each girl is focused on doing what they have to do for their team to succeed.
“I have four hungry seniors that have big goals for their final season. I’m excited to see that play out.”
Other upcoming matches for the Bulldogs are:
Sept. 5 - at Albertville
Sept. 12 - at Pleasant Valley vs. Pleasant Valley, Glencoe and Alexandria
Sept. 14 - at Sylvania vs. Sylvania and Ider
Sept. 18 - at Valley Head
Sept. 19 - Plainview
Sept. 21 - DAR
Sept. 23 - Tournament at Supreme Courts
Sept. 26 - at Fyffe vs. Fyffe and Ider
Oct. 3 - at Collinsville
Oct. 5 - at Susan Moore
Oct. 10 - Donoho and Fort Payne
Oct. 12 - at New Hope vs. New Hope and Cullman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.