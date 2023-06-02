Jayda Lacks was a star student-athlete in Sardis High School’s class of 2023. Excelling in both basketball and softball, her performance helped the Lions reach heights they’d never attained, especially in girls basketball.
After receiving scholarship offers in both sports, Lacks decided to pursue softball at the next level. On April 28, she signed with Snead State during a ceremony in the SHS library where family, friends, teammates and school personnel joined in celebrating her accomplishment.
Lacks batted .353 with seven home runs and 41 hits during her senior season, when she helped the Lions reach the East Regional Tournament. She was a Class 5A, All-Area 13 selection and made first team All-Etowah County.
Lacks helped Sardis reach the AHSAA Class 5A State Tournament as a sophomore. During her junior season, the Lions placed third in the East Regional, one game away from another State berth.
“Jayda has been a big part of our success here at Sardis over the last four to five years,” Lions’ head coach Richey Lee said. “It was a pleasure coaching her and watching her develop into the player she is now.
“She’s grown not only as a player but as a leader too. I look forward to hearing great things out of her at the next level and playing at Snead. The coaching staff and her teammates will miss having her and the other seniors that graduated.”
In basketball, Lacks led Sardis to the best pair of seasons in school history.
The Lions won back-to-back Etowah County Tournament and 5A, Area 13 tournament championships in 2022 and 2023. The county titles are the only ones in program history.
In 2022, they reached the Elite Eight for the first time, losing to eventual State champion Guntersville.
Lacks was chosen Etowah County’s most valuable player and third team 5A All-State following her junior season. She made All-Etowah County and reached 1,000 career points as a senior.
“Jayda is an amazing person and a special athlete,” Sardis varsity girls head coach Heath Cullom said. “She is a very hard worker and is very tough on herself.
“Her best attribute is her leadership skills. Every day in the gym, softball field, or weight room, she brings a positive attitude and just helps set the tone for the other players. She has been a great role model for these younger groups, and I know has made a positive impact on their lives and on their basketball careers.
“She had several offers in basketball and softball and ultimately chose softball. I think it gives her the best chance to play after JUCO. It’s a guard-oriented world in basketball these days, so post players get overlooked some in recruiting.
“I know she will have a very successful career, because she isn’t going to let anyone out work her. I wish her the best and look forward to watching where her career takes her.”
