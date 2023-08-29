Junior quarterback Brian Chapman of Sardis is the first The Reporter/Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week for the 2023 high school football season.
Chapman delivered a terrific performance for the Lions, propelling them to a 60-6 drubbing of DAR in their first game under new head coach B.J. Brooks.
Chapman attempted nine passes, with five of his seven completions going for touchdowns. He finished with 157 yards through the air, throwing two TD passes each to Eli Morton and Conner Lowery and one to Landon Carroll.
Chapman’s five touchdown passes are a career high.
Other top performances from Week Zero are:
Sardis Lions
Canyon McGee recorded five tackles and one interception in Sardis’ beatdown of DAR. Alex Davis blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown.
Douglas Eagles
Junior quarterback Cason Walls went 14-of-22 passing for 216 yards and two scores and rushed for 31 yards and a TD to power the Eagles to a 20-0 triumph over Susan Moore.
Walls threw a 55-yard TD pass to Logan Puckett and a 41-yarder to Treiy Crenshaw.
Gabe Lawrence collected an interception for the DHS defense, which shut out the Bulldogs for the first time in series history.
Geraldine Bulldogs
Carlos Mann rushed 16 times for 118 yards and had two receptions for 105 yards in the Bulldogs’ 26-0 whipping of Class 1A, No. 9 Coosa Christian.
Mann rushed for TDs on runs of 59 and 12 yards, and he caught an 83-yard scoring pass from Jaxon Colvin.
Colvin was 9-of-11 passing for 169 yards and a TD, and he rushed seven times for 88 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown.
Eli Schlageter and Mann both grabbed an interception while Mauricio Calderon recovered a fumble for the Bulldogs. Joe Garcia topped GHS with eight tackles, followed by Jordon Lankford, Kobe Hill and Colvin with seven apiece.
Guntersville Wildcats
Jack Lenoir’s 74-yard kickoff return set up Enelson Delva’s game-winning touchdown run in Guntersville’s 14-10 decision over Southside.
Delva rushed 21 times for 77 yards.
Cam Gentle and Street Smith each picked off a pass for Guntersville’s defense, which delivered a goal-line stand inside the final minute of the game to seal the victory.
West End Patriots
The Patriots produced a trio of 100-yard rushers in a 48-0 smashing of Gaylesville in their season opener.
Sophomore quarterback Jaxon Hamby rushed 11 times for 121 yards and five TDs on runs of 15, 1, 29, 2 and 14 yards.
Rock Sainsbury had seven carries for 120 yards and one TD on a 62-yard burst.
Kane Lawson’s seven rushes gained 102 yards, including a 1-yard scoring run.
West End rushed for 512 yards as a team.
Fysher Patterson recovered two fumbles and Drake McDevitt one for the Patriots.
Albertville Aggies
Des Revolte rushed for 71 yards and passed for 81 in Albertville’s 34-6 loss to Arab. Revolte threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Smith.
James McClendon had an interception for the Aggies.
Asbury Rams
Kore Arvie returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and also caught a TD pass in the Rams’ 34-14 loss to Gaston.
Jacob Lindsay rushed for 83 yards, tossed a TD pass and racked up 15 tackles for AHS. Kaiden Stanfield made 13 tackles.
Boaz Pirates
Tyler Pierce threw for 219 yards and touchdowns of 39 yards to Jakai Hudgins and 10 yards to Presley Fant in a 43-21 setback to Jacksonville.
Fant, who finished with 120 all-purpose yards, rushed 17 yards for a TD.
Wade Dobbins had an interception for the Pirates.
