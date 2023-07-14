A trio of local college softball stars have come together to sponsor a softball camp Thursday, July 27 at Guntersville High School’s field.
Southern Union’s Addi Yarbrough will be joined by Snead State’s Lydia West and Brittany Slaten. Yarbrough and Slaten are former Wildcat standouts.
“We are excited to work with our communities to build the love of softball,” Yarbrough wrote in a Facebook post about the camp. “We want to build skills while teaching young players to fall in love with softball.”
Registration is open to girls in grades 1-6. Fee is $30 per session or $50 for both sessions.
Session one is fielding. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m., with instruction from 9-10:30.
Session two is hitting. Registration is from 10:30-11, with instruction from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Registration is also available by scanning the QR code on a camp flyer posted to Yarbrough’s Facebook page.
Slaten was selected as the 2023 NJCAA Region 22 Player of the Year and ACCC Player of the Year.
West, a former Geraldine standout, made the All-Region 22 second team and the ACCC All-North Division Team this spring.
