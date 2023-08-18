ALBERTVILLE – Albertville City Schools, along with the Albertville Chamber of Commerce, is planning an open house for the kinesiology and exercise science building at Albertville High School, which is almost complete.
The open house and ribbon cutting will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. The multipurpose athletic training facility will meet the needs of all athletic programs.
Located next to the Albertville Fine Arts Center, the building houses a 30-yard turf field, a sports medicine classroom, a rehabilitation lab, nets that drop to create an indoor practice facility for baseball and softball, and a state-of-the-art weight training facility.
The facility was made possible by state funds set aside by Gov. Kay Ivey. The city nor the board of education will be in any debt in regard to the new facility.
Reserved seats
Albertville High School football reserved seat renewals are underway. If you held season tickets last year, you may purchase tickets Monday-Friday through Aug. 25 from 7:30-11 a.m. in the high school’s main office.
Tickets are not transferable — only people whose names are on the chart can purchase tickets during renewal dates.
Any ticket not sold during that time period will be available first come, first serve for open seating sales, and that sale will begin on Monday, Aug. 28 at 7:15 a.m. in the high school main office.
You must pay for tickets at the time of purchase, as no tickets will be held or saved.
All reserved seats are $100 each. You must have cash or check only, with checks made payable to Albertville High School. AHS doesn’t accept credit/debit cards.
Season passes are available for $45 each.
