The Boaz Pirate 7-on-7 Passing Tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11 at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium and the program’s practice field.
The 10-team field is divided into a pair of pools. Pool play takes place in the morning, with bracket play occurring after a lunch break. Seeding for bracket play is based on records in pool play.
Teams in pool A are Boaz, St. Clair County, West End, DAR and Sylvania. Pool B features Guntersville, Southside, Douglas, New Hope and Saks.
The pool play schedule is:
Field one (game field)
9 a.m., Boaz vs. West End
9:30 a.m., St. Clair County vs. Sylvania
10 a.m., West End vs. DAR
10:30 a.m., St. Clair County vs. DAR
11 a.m., Boaz vs. Sylvania
Field two (game field)
9 a.m., Guntersville vs. Douglas
9:30 a.m., Southside vs. Saks
10 a.m., Douglas vs. New Hope
10:30 a.m., Southside vs. New Hope
11 a.m., Guntersville vs. Saks
Field three (practice field)
9 a.m., DAR vs. Sylvania
9:30 a.m., DAR vs. Boaz
10 a.m., Boaz vs. St. Clair County
10:30 a.m., Sylvania vs. West End
11 a.m., West End vs. St. Clair County
Field four (practice field)
9 a.m., New Hope vs. Saks
9:30 a.m., New Hope vs. Guntersville
10 a.m., Guntersville vs. Southside
10:30 a.m., Saks vs. Douglas
11 a.m., Southside vs. Douglas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.