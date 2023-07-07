The Boaz Pirate 7-on-7 Passing Tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11 at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium and the program’s practice field.

The 10-team field is divided into a pair of pools. Pool play takes place in the morning, with bracket play occurring after a lunch break. Seeding for bracket play is based on records in pool play.

Teams in pool A are Boaz, St. Clair County, West End, DAR and Sylvania. Pool B features Guntersville, Southside, Douglas, New Hope and Saks.

The pool play schedule is:

Field one (game field)

9 a.m., Boaz vs. West End

9:30 a.m., St. Clair County vs. Sylvania

10 a.m., West End vs. DAR

10:30 a.m., St. Clair County vs. DAR

11 a.m., Boaz vs. Sylvania

Field two (game field)

9 a.m., Guntersville vs. Douglas

9:30 a.m., Southside vs. Saks

10 a.m., Douglas vs. New Hope

10:30 a.m., Southside vs. New Hope

11 a.m., Guntersville vs. Saks

Field three (practice field)

9 a.m., DAR vs. Sylvania

9:30 a.m., DAR vs. Boaz

10 a.m., Boaz vs. St. Clair County

10:30 a.m., Sylvania vs. West End

11 a.m., West End vs. St. Clair County

Field four (practice field)

9 a.m., New Hope vs. Saks

9:30 a.m., New Hope vs. Guntersville

10 a.m., Guntersville vs. Southside

10:30 a.m., Saks vs. Douglas

11 a.m., Southside vs. Douglas

