All games, Friday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m. unless noted
CLASS 1A
Brantley (10-2) at Leroy (10-1)
Millry (11-1) at Sweet Water (9-2)
Marion County (9-3) at Pickens County (9-3), Reform
Lynn (11-1) at Coosa Christian (8-4), Gadsden
CLASS 2A
Reeltown (10-1) at B.B. Comer (10-2), Sylacauga
Clarke County (7-5) at Highland Home (11-1)
Tuscaloosa Academy (10-2) at Fyffe (12-0)
Aliceville (11-1) at Pisgah (10-2)
CLASS 3A
Thomasville (9-3) at Saint James (10-2), Montgomery
Mobile Christian (5-7) at Pike County (9-3), Brundidge
Geraldine (9-3) at Sylvania (9-3)
Gordo (11-1) at Piedmont (10-2)
CLASS 4A
Andalusia (11-1) at Anniston (11-0)
Handley (11-1) at Montgomery Catholic (12-0)
Deshler (12-0) at Oneonta (10-1)
Cherokee County (10-2) at Randolph (10-2), Huntsville
CLASS 5A
Faith Academy (10-2) at Gulf Shores (11-1)
UMS-Wright (12-0) at Charles Henderson (10-1), Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Thursday, Nov. 17
Arab (11-1) at Pleasant Grove (10-1)
Leeds (10-1) at Ramsay (10-2), Birmingham
CLASS 6A
Homewood (10-2) at Saraland (11-1)
St. Paul’s Episcopal (7-5) at Theodore (12-0), Semmes
Hartselle (12-0) at Mountain Brook (10-2)
Muscle Shoals (10-1) at Gardendale (9-3)
CLASS 7A
Auburn (11-1) at Central-Phenix City (10-2)
Thompson (9-3) at Hoover (11-1)
