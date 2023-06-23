BOAZ — The Boaz football program will play host to its annual 7-on-7 competition Tuesday, July 11 at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium.
“We’ve got 10 teams coming in and we’ll have officials,” Boaz head coach Jeremy Sullivan said. “It’s a lot of work to put it on but we enjoy it. It’s great to have all those people in here and get some great competition over the course of the day.”
The event will start at 9 a.m. with pool play and wrap up with a tournament following a break for lunch.
Joining the Pirates in the 10-team field are West End, Douglas, Guntersville, New Hope, Southside, Sylvania, DAR, St. Clair County and Saks. DAR’s new head coach is Kyle Davis, a former Geraldine and West End head coach.
“Saks is kind of a neat story,” Sullivan said. “The guy who just got the head coaching job there is Alphonso Freeney, and I actually recruited him when I was at JSU and he was in high school.
“He got a head coaching job last year or the year before in Florida and did a great job down there, but he wanted to move back to Alabama. I think his wife may be from the Jacksonville area. He was able to get that Saks job, so it will be really neat to compete against him.”
Sullivan spent time as a Jax State assistant coach. Freeney attended Straughn High School in Andalusia.
