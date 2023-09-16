ALBERTVILLE — Undefeated Sparkman sprinted to a 35-0 halftime lead on its way to a 58-0 pounding of Albertville in a Class 7A, Region 4 matchup Friday night on McCord Field at Aggie Stadium.
The Aggies fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the Region 4 standings as they completed a three-game homestand. They hit the road to Austin of Decatur on Friday, Sept. 22 and don’t return to Aggie Stadium until Oct. 13, when they host Grissom.
Sparkman (4-0, 2-0) took the opening drive of the game and kept the ball nine plays. The series ended with a 38-yard field goal.
Albertville lost a fumble at its 24-yard line on its first possession, and Sparkman converted it on Jaiden Scott’s touchdown pass to Jonathan Rozier. The extra point made it 10-0.
The Senators’ next series started in AHS territory following a punt. Scott capped it with a 28-yard TD pass. The extra point was no good.
On the second play of the second quarter, the Senators concluded an eight-play, 45-yard drive on Jayden “Drip” Thomas’ 1-yard scoring run. The point-after made it 23-0.
The Aggies followed with their best drive of the opening half. The highlight was a fourth-down conversion pass from CJ Zuniga to Hunter Smith. However, the drive ended with a fumble at Sparkman’s 26-yard line.
The Senators took over and saw Jalyn Chambers break free for a 68-yard touchdown run. A bad snap foiled the extra point.
Sparkman added its final TD of the opening half at the 1:27 mark of the second quarter when Scott scrambled 41 yards to the end zone on a second-and-27 play. The point-after was no good, but Sparkman led 35-0.
The Senators tacked on 23 points in the second half, including a pick six and a safety.
In unofficial stats, Albertville’s Xavier Havis rushed for 55 yards.
Sparkman was penalized 21 times in the contest. Unofficially, the Senators racked up 382 yards total offense.
