Registration remains open for the Marshall County FCA Sports Camp, scheduled for June 12-16 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. It’s open to boys and girls ages 7-13.
Registration fee is $225 per camper and includes daily lunches, Fellowship of Christian Athletes devotional, The Book of John, T-shirt, water and sunscreen. Scholarships are available to help with the registration fee.
Boys and girls should register for the camp at northalabamafca.org.
The camp is presented by Grace Fellowship Presbyterian Church of Albertville.
Sports and lead instructors for the 2023 camp are:
Soccer (co-ed) — Lenny Muckle
Softball — Taylor Davis and Marisa Dunn
Swimming (co-ed) — Cass Dilfer
Tennis (co-ed) — Steve Machen
Volleyball — Delaney Dilfer
Baseball — Tyler Stovall
Basketball (co-ed) — Charlie Morrison
Cheerleading (girls) — Erica Ball
Football — Devin Wyman
Gymnastics — Peak Performance
Karate (co-ed) — Matt Roeder
Northeast Alabama middle school and high school coaches will assist with sports instruction.
The tentative daily schedule is:
8:15-8:37 a.m., welcome (registration and quiet time)
8:37-8:45 a.m., warm up (morning exercise)
8:45-9 a.m., workout (Power Boost, devotionals)
9-9:30 a.m., team session
9:30-9:45 a.m., walk to sports instruction
9:45-11:45 a.m., sports instruction
11:45 a.m.-noon, walk to lunch
Noon-1 p.m., lunch
1-3 p.m., team meetings or competition
3-3:15 p.m., wrapup (prayer in huddles)
3:15-3:45 p.m., carline
Lunch and unlimited water will be provided to each camper. Campers are welcome to bring their own lunch, if desired.
Players are required to bring their own equipment for baseball (glove and bat), soccer (shinguards are optional), softball (glove and bat) and tennis (racquet). Please put your child’s name on all items.
Each camper must provide his or her own shoes, socks, shorts and T-shirts. No flip-flops or athletic sandals are allowed.
