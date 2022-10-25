BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 52nd annual Alabama High School Athletic Association Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships got underway Tuesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex with four Class 5A quarterfinal matches.

Gulf Shores, Arab, Montgomery Academy and Westminster Christian posted wins to advance to the semifinals set for 4 p.m. today. Gulf Shores meets Westminster and Arab takes Montgomery Academy in the semis. the finals will be Wednesday at adjoining Bill Harris Arena at 10 a.m.

