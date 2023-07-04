GADSDEN — The Guntersville football team wrapped up its pre-Independence Day schedule by competing in the Black Creek Parkway 7-on-7 Tournament at Gadsden City High School on Thursday, June 29.
“We had a good day of competition,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese said. “We were able to play good teams who we will not play in the regular season.
“I thought we improved each game and the players showed some toughness competing on an extremely hot day. We took all of our varsity skill players, and we were able to get all of them some action.”
The Wildcats played three pool games before a lunch break. In tournament play, the Wildcats beat Jemison 30-10 and lost to Jacksonville 22-13.
Jacksonville, Southside, Oxford and Bob Jones were the final four teams in the event. Oxford downed Bob Jones 21-12 in the finals.
“We had a good day of work for our linemen back at home while we were in Gadsden,” Reese said. “It’s easy to get caught up in the passing game in the summer, but we know games are won and lost up front. We want the linemen to know they are a vital part of any success we will have this season.”
The Wildcats are off this week.
“When we resume workouts, we will have a 7-on-7 at Boaz on July 11 and we will host teams for a lineman competition at Guntersville on the same date,” Reese said. “We will travel to Fort Payne for an OTA with all of our varsity players on July 13.”
Guntersville concludes its summer competition schedule by hosting Susan Moore for an organized team activity July 24.
