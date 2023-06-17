The Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inducted Misty Lang as a member of the class of 2023 during a June 3 banquet at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.
Lang’s biography as it reads on her MCSHOF plaque is:
Misty Lang was born into a very athletic family on November 21, 1976, in Guntersville, Alabama. Her parents are Steve and Rosalyn Lang. Steve played basketball for Douglas HS from 1965-1969 for Coach Byron West. Her sister, Nicole, played softball and basketball for the Eagles and her brother, Daniel, played football and basketball. Her Grandfather, Glenn H. Currier, played football at Snead Seminary in the 1930s for 2020 MCSHOF Inductee William H. Battle.
Misty started playing junior high basketball as a 7th grader under Coach Ed Daniel at Douglas HS in 1989-90 and was the MVP of her 8th grade team in 1990-91. She also played Dixie Youth Softball in the Douglas Recreation League.
Misty became an outstanding basketball, softball and volleyball player at Douglas HS from 1992-1995.
As a sophomore in 1992-93, Misty played guard on the basketball team for Coach Alan Thacker and had a big impact on the team. She was selected to the All-Marshall County Tournament Team, All-County, All-Area MVP and Team MVP. As a member of Coach Rhonda Morton’s inaugural softball team, Misty received the Best Defensive Player Award.
In 1993-94, Misty was the Outside Hitter for Coach Alan Thacker’s Volleyball Team. The Eagles went all the way to the 3A State Tournament and Misty was selected 1st Team All-County, All-Area MVP, Honorable Mention All-State and DHS Outstanding Hitter. As a junior on the basketball team, the Eagles had the best team record in the program’s history at 17-12. Misty was the team MVP and made the All-County, All-Area and Honorable Mention All-State teams.
In 1994-95, Misty had an outstanding senior year playing Middle Blocker for the Volleyball Team.
The Eagles made their second straight trip to the State Tournament and finished as the 4A State Runner-up. Misty made the All-State Tournament Team, 1st Team All-State, All-County and All-Area teams. She was also selected to play in the Mizuno North-South Volleyball Match and was selected as the Outstanding Blocker.
In the spring, Misty played shortstop for Coach Bill Randolph’s Softball team and was chosen Team MVP.
Misty graduated from Douglas High School in 1995 and signed a scholarship to play volleyball and basketball for Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
The volleyball team, coached by Tracey Whitt, won the NJCAA State and Region XXII Championships and played in the National Tournament in both 1995 and 1996. Misty was selected to the AJCAA All-Tournament Team in 1996.
In 1995-96 and 1996-97, Misty also played Shooting Guard in basketball for the Lady Lions under Coach Larry Slater.
Following her two years at Wallace, Misty signed a full scholarship to play Volleyball for Coach Robbie Cameron Spires at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, GA. While there, the Wolves (formally Braves) qualified for the Gulf-South Conference Volleyball and had the best record in UWG history.
Following graduation, Misty worked at the West Georgia Technical College in many athletic department positions, including Athletic Director. Since 2018, she has also coached the Pathfinder Volleyball Club in Carrollton.
She resides in Carrollton with her daughter, Kelsie Thomas.
