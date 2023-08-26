BOAZ — A combination of allowing Jacksonville’s offense to total over 500 yards and turning the ball over five times were only two things that led to the demise of the Boaz Pirates in a 43-21 season opening loss Friday at L.F. Corley, Jr. Stadium.
Jacksonville jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter on the arm of senior quarterback Jim Ogle, who is a Troy commit.
Ogle threw touchdown passes of 48 yards to Ky’dric Fisher and 12 yards to Imoree Young in the opening quarter.
Boaz put together their first scoring drive late in the first quarter after Jacksonville’s second touchdown. The Pirate drive began at its 34.
Tristan Childers rushed for 12 yards on the first play of the possession. Two plays later quarterback Tyler Pierce hit Ty Sullivan for 8 yards and a first down. Two plays later on the first play of the second quarter, Pierce threw for 24 yards to Presley Fant to the Jax 22. Fant scored the season’s first touchdown for Boaz on a 17-yard run.
Jose Arreguin added the point after to cut the lead to 14-7.
The two teams traded possessions before Jacksonville increased its lead to 20-7 on a 4-yard touchdown run by Xzavier English with 6:23 left in the first half. The PAT failed.
Boaz responded on the ensuing possession, driving 61-yards in six plays to answer the Golden Eagle touchdown.
On the second play of the possession, Pierce threw to Sullivan for 29 yards to the Jax 34. After a pair of incompletions and a 5-yard loss, on fourth and 15, Pierce found a wide open Jakai Hudgins behind the defense for a 39-yard touchdown pass. Arreguin’s point after cut the lead to 20-14 with 2:51 left in the half.
Jacksonville added two more scores before the first half ended on a pair of touchdowns by Fisher.
The first came after Boaz cut the lead to six. A five-play, 61-yard drive culminated by an 11-yard touchdown run by Fisher. The second was after Boaz drove to midfield only to fumble and Jacksonville’s Quinton Atkins caught the fumble in midair and ran it back to the Boaz 5. From there Ogle hit Fisher on a 5-yard touchdown pass.
Jacksonville led 33-14 at the half.
Neither team scored in the third quarter until Jacksonville scored on a 44-yard run by English with 3:32 left in the quarter. Jacksonville took possession after recovering a muffed punt. John Ducar’s PAT pushed the lead to 40-14.
Boaz fumbled the ensuing kickoff return and Jacksonville recovered at the Boaz 22. This drive ended in a 27-yard field goal by Ducar with 1:14 left in the third that made the score 43-14.
The Pirates added the game’s final touchdown on an 11-play, 71-yard drive in the fourth quarter. The touchdown came on a 10-yard pass from Pierce to Fant.
Ogle finished the game 15 of 24 for 185 yards and three touchdowns. English led all rushers with 196 yards on 15 carries.
Pierce completed 14 of 30 for 219 yards.
Fant caught seven passes for 64 yards and rushed for 56 yards on seven carries. Childers led Boaz with 62 yards on 14 carries.
Boaz will play the first of three straight road games Friday at Albertville in the annual Backyard Brawl.
