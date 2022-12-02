SARDIS CITY, Ala. — Eli Morton’s 19 points led four Sardis Lions who scored in double figures Tuesday night as they rallied to beat Etowah County rival Hokes Bluff 70-61 in varsity boys action.
Morton also pulled down six rebounds.
Carson Gillilan contributed 16 points and five boards, Luke Martin 15 points and five rebounds and Andrew Felter 10 points and three rebounds for head coach Van Owens’ Lions.
Sardis (5-1) trailed at all the quarter breaks before delivering a strong finish to secure the victory. Hokes Bluff led 15-9, 32-24 and 41-39, but the Lions outscored the Eagles 31-20 in the fourth period.
Hokes Bluff’s Jordan Presley scored a game-best 26 points. Landon Davenport tossed in 13 and Colby Smith 11.
