Boaz head football coach Jeremy Sullivan praised everyone who contributed to the success of the 2023 Boaz Pirate 7-on-7 passing tournament, which took place Tuesday, July 11 at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium and the team’s practice field.
“They did a tremendous job of getting everything set up and getting it running early and on time, and then keeping it on time,” Sullivan said of his assistant coaches, trainer Amber Watford and Watford’s student assistants.
“The coaches who were there and brought their teams, they did a good job of transitioning from one place to another. We just didn’t have very many issues. I was real pleased with how everything went. I appreciate all those guys coming.
“Our Quarterback Club does a great job of supporting me in the 7-on-7. They handle lunch for me. They get it set up and they get it handed out.
“I had a lot of parent volunteers, and I had some other coaches in the system. Like our new basketball coach [Cameron Whitt], he was out there keeping a clock for me. I had parents out there keeping clocks, I had former players out there doing so.
“We just had some great volunteers that came out, and without them we wouldn’t have the manpower to do that kind of stuff.”
The Pirates competed in pool A with West End, DAR, Sylvania and St. Clair County. Pool B featured Douglas, Guntersville, Southside, Saks and New Hope.
Guntersville finished first overall while Boaz was second.
The Pirates beat Douglas in the semifinals while the Wildcats downed Southside. Every team played at least five games.
“It was a very competitive day,” Sullivan said. “We had a very diverse group there — some smaller schools that are good football teams all the way up to us, Southside, Guntersville and Douglas that are 5A folks. We just had a good mix.
“We had good competition, good reps, but we also understand that it’s just underwear football … it’s not real football.
“A lot of our passing game is off the RPO game and play action. It’s great conditioning for the kids, and you get to compete and see some other people. It’s a good way to break up the summer. They get tired of going against each other, and we get tired of seeing them going against each other.
“The passing game has gotten so sophisticated, and part of it’s because of all you’re able to do in the summer. Those guys are doing some great things, and all of them do a great job with their teams.
“I was super impressed with how the day went and how their teams competed and carried themselves, and I really appreciate those guys taking the time to come out and make that a good event.”
The Pirates kick off preseason practice on Monday, July 31.
Boaz’s 2023 season opener is Friday, Aug. 25 when they host Jacksonville. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
