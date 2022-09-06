AHSAA TV Network/WOTM TV Game of the Week
Mountain Brook 49, Minor 14
Other Games
Class 7A
Austin 24, Sparkman 21 (OT)
Baker 41, Davidson 16
Central-Phenix City 27, Enterprise 7
Daphne 25, Alma Bryant 0
Fairhope 43, Choctawhatchee, FL 39
Florence 49, Albertville 7
Foley 43, Mary Montgomery 42 (OT)
Hewitt-Trussville 48, Oak Mountain 14
Hoover 24, Spain Park 10
Huntsville 27, Grissom 7
James Clemens 26, Bob Jones 19
Opelika 31, Lee-Montgomery 7
Smiths Station 30, Prattville 21
Thompson 34, Vestavia Hills 14
Tuscaloosa Co. 42, Chelsea 41
Class 6A
Benjamin Russell 23, Calera 6
Blount 42, Robertsdale 24
Briarwood Christian 36, Chilton County 29
Carver-Montgomery 31, Park Crossing 0
Center Point 32, Huffman 6
Central-Tuscaloosa 33, Paul Bryant 24
Clay-Chalkville 58, Pell City 0
Decatur 25, Athens 14
Fort Payne 49, Mae Jemison 8
Gadsden City 31, Buckhorn 7
Gardendale 63, Mortimer Jordan 21
Hartselle 34, Cullman 3
Hazel Green 25, Lee-Huntsville 6
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30, Northridge 23
Homewood 24, Helena 15
Hueytown 67, Brookwood 13
Jackson-Olin 27, Parker 7
McAdory 35, Bessemer City 6
Muscle Shoals 68, Columbia 0
Oxford 45, Shades Valley 13
Pike Road 35, Wetumpka 33
Saraland 42, St. Paul’s 14
Spanish Fort 42, Baldwin County 7
Stanhope Elmore 45, Russell County 21
Theodore 41, Murphy 13
Class 5A
Arab 40, Douglas 6
Ardmore 37, Brewer 20
Beauregard 31, Valley 14
Carroll 21, Rehobeth 7
Central-Clay 21, Tallassee 6
Charles Henderson 34, Greenville 18
Demopolis 22, Selma 0
Elmore County 48, Sylacauga 21
Eufaula 35, Headland 20
Fairview 42, East Limestone 14
Gulf Shores 22, Faith Academy 12
Guntersville 64, Crossville 0
Hayden 27, Carver-Birmingham 0
Holtville 34, Shelby County 13
Jemison 14, Marbury 9
John Carroll Catholic 26, Fairfield 21
Leeds 41, Springville 13
Moody 42, Alexandria 27
Pleasant Grove 55, Wenonah 7
Ramsay 54, Jasper 6
Russellville 49, Lawrence County 0
Scottsboro 36, Boaz 12
Southside-Gadsden 45, Lincoln 7
UMS-Wright 39, LeFlore 0
Vigor 33, Citronelle 6
West Point 44, Vinemont 12
Williamson 20, Elberta 0
Class 4A
American Christian 42, Holt 14
Andalusia 43, Dale County 0
Anniston 55, Munford 7
Bayside Academy 17, St. Michael Catholic 14
Bibb County 45, West Blocton 0
Central-Florence 45, Wilson 14
Cherokee County 50, Good Hope 7
Cleburne County 63, Talladega 23
Corner 52, Hamilton 14
Deshler 50, West Limestone 17
Dora 47, Curry 8
Escambia County 55, Satsuma 15
Etowah 42, Ashville 0
Haleyville 45, Cordova 41
Handley 54, Jacksonville 41
Montevallo 33, Hale County 18
Montgomery Academy 34, Bullock County 0
Montgomery Catholic 56, B.T. Washington 14
New Hope 28, DAR 20
Northside 28, Oak Grove 7
Oneonta 41, Hanceville 18
Orange Beach 31, Jackson 14
Priceville 35, Madison County 0
Randolph 55. St. John Paul II Catholic 0
Rogers 42, East Lawrence 7
Sipsey Valley 17, Dallas Co. 0
Slocomb 18, Geneva 13
T.R. Miller 70, Wilcox Central 0
Westminster Christian 55, North Jackson 39
West Morgan 53, Brooks 7
Class 3A
Alabama Christian 64, Lynn 26
Brindlee Mountain 52, Asbury 28
Collinsville 34, Section 14
Dadeville 39, Weaver 6
Danville 35, Susan Moore 28 (OT)
Excel 25, Cottage Hill 21
Fayette County 45, Tarrant 0
Geraldine 41, Plainview 21
Gordo 49, Winfield 42
Greensboro 41, Sumter Central 18
Hillcrest-Evergreen 27, Flomaton 26 (OT)
Hokes Bluff 21, Glencoe 14
Madison Academy 49, J.B. Pennington 7
Mars Hill Bible 56, Colbert Heights 6
Mobile Christian 34, W.S. Neal 0
Lauderdale County 49, Clements 6
Oakman 35, Midfield 12
Opp 40, Northside Methodist 10
Phil Campbell 58, Elkmont 20
Piedmont 40, Sylvania 7
Pike County 34, Ashford 0
Providence Christian 27, New Brockton 6
Randolph County 36, Childersburg 7
Saint James 34, Prattville Christian 0
Saks 48, Beulah 6
Straughn 45, Daleville 12
Thomasville 42, Monroe County 12
Trinity Presbyterian 51, Southside-Selma 30
Westbrook Christian 35, Ohatchee 13
Class 2A
Aliceville 41, Tuscaloosa Academy 20
Ariton 43, Geneva County 14
B.B. Comer 48, Woodland 3
Chipley (FL) 46, Pike Liberal Arts 9
Clarke Co. 46, Washington Co. 0
Cleveland 44, Appalachian 14
Cottonwood 40, Abbeville 20
Falkville 32, Sheffield 7
Fyffe 49, North Sand Mountain 0
G.W. Long 42, Samson 7
Highland Home 42, Goshen 14
Isabella 59, Thorsby 30
J.U. Blacksher 46, Francis Marion 0
Lamar Co. 34, Greene Co. 28
Lanett 39, Horseshoe Bend 6
Lexington 40, Red Bay 14
Locust Fork 73, Holly Pond 37
Luverne 75, Barbour County 0
Pisgah 41, Sand Rock 14
Ranburne 47, Fayetteville 12
Reeltown 41, LaFayette 0
Southeastern 47, Gaston 14
St. Luke’s 20, Chickasaw 14
Sulligent 24, Cold Springs 12
Tanner 63, Tharptown 0
Vincent 65, Central, Coosa 0
West End 41, Pleasant Valley 20
Whitesburg Christian 25, Ider 18
Wicksburg 42, Zion Chapel 12
Winston County 38, Carbon Hill 14
Class 1A
Addison 72, Cherokee 0
Autaugaville 28, Notasulga 8
Billingsley 42, Calhoun 6
Brantley 42,McKenzie 6
Cedar Bluff 48, Woodville 20
Choctaw Co. 44, Fruitdale 8
Coosa Christian 42, Gaylesville 6
Elba 36, Houston County 6
Georgiana 20, Florala 14
Hubbertville 52, Holy Spirit Catholic 21
Linden 32, Keith 22
Leroy 47, McIntosh 19
Loachapoka 14, Verbena 0
Maplesville 24, Central-Hayneville 8
Marengo 60, A.L. Johnson 0
Marion County 62, Brilliant 0
Meek 38, Waterloo 12
Millry 41, Southern Choctaw 8
Phillips 41, Shoals Christian 6
Pickens County 38, Sumiton Christian 7
Ragland 46, Donoho 14
Red Level 26, Pleasant Home 6
South Lamar 33, Berry 8
Sweet Water 44, University Charter School 0
Valley Head 57, Decatur Heritage 35
Victory Christian 51, Talladega County Central 6
Wadley 9, Spring Garden 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.