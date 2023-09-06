ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Self-inflicted mistakes and a trio of turnovers proved costly in Albertville’s 48-7 loss against archival Boaz in the 83rd edition of the Backyard Brawl on Friday night, signaling the continuation of growing pains for a rebuilding Aggies program.
Following a 34-6 loss to Arab in which the Aggies committed nine penalties and two turnovers, Albertville was flagged 14 times for 104 yards against the Pirates. The Aggies also threw two interceptions — one was returned for a touchdown — and fumbled on a botched snap, which was returned for a score. In addition, Albertville finished the game 0-for-6 on fourth down, turning the ball over on downs four times.
“We’re jumping offsides on third and short. On fourth and three down here at the goal line, we jumped offsides. You can’t do that,” first-year Aggies head coach Bert Browne said. “We’ve got an eighth grader that played his butt off at quarterback, and we’re still getting penalties against ourselves that we shouldn’t be getting. I harped on that all week long. Now that’s got to come over to the field. They’ve got to understand that’s the way we do things now. We’re gonna get that corrected this week. We can’t do that stuff. We’re not good enough to give the other team first downs with penalties. We’re just not.
“And you’ve got seniors making those mistakes. Not just the younger guys,” he continued.
“You’ve got seniors who’ve been playing four years making those mistakes. You can’t do that. You’ve got to be self-disciplined. The game of football is hard enough, especially when you’re playing all the young kids we’re playing, and we’re giving them free first downs and then we’re putting ourselves in positions where it’s third down and 25. And those are things that you can’t do. You got to clean that up.”
CJ Zuniga, an eighth grader, made his first career start at quarterback for the Aggies. He finished the game 9-of-16 with 99 yards and a touchdown. Splitting time with Zuniga was last week’s starter Des Revolte, who was 4-of-9 for 46 yards passing.
Hunter Smith led all receivers with six catches for 70 yards and a TD. Cooper Scott had three receptions for 49 yards.
Xavier Havis and Jordan Loredo led Albertville’s rushing attack. Havis tallied 76 yards on 15 carries. Loredo had 51 yards on two carries.
On defense, Jacob Laughlin recovered a Boaz fumble in the second quarter.
The Aggies will aim to bounce back from an 0-2 start Friday as they begin Class 7A, Region 4 play against Florence (0-2).
“We’ve just got to go back to work,” Browne said. “That’s what I just told the kids. You can feel sorry for yourself, or you can go back to work. We’re gonna come back to work … I tell them all the time, ‘When you’re down, you’ve got to get up. You can’t just roll over and die.”
Albertville is 2-3 all-time against the Falcons, having lost the last three consecutive matchups, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. In 2022, Albertville suffered a 49-7 setback. The Aggies last defeated the Falcons 35-0 in 1909.
Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. inside Aggie Stadium.
