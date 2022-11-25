GERALDINE, Ala. — The Geraldine varsity boys basketball team opened its 2022-23 season Monday night by crushing Gaylesville 81-35 in the Liberty Bank Shootout at Nix Gymnasium.

The Bulldogs stormed to a 24-9 advantage after the first quarter and expanded their margin to 48-18 at the half. They led 64-27 at the final break.

