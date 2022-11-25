GERALDINE, Ala. — The Geraldine varsity boys basketball team opened its 2022-23 season Monday night by crushing Gaylesville 81-35 in the Liberty Bank Shootout at Nix Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs stormed to a 24-9 advantage after the first quarter and expanded their margin to 48-18 at the half. They led 64-27 at the final break.
Four players scored in double figures for Geraldine, paced by Connor Johnson with 18. He added three assists and three steals.
Redick Smith finished with 15 points, three rebounds and two steals. Jaxon Colvin collected 12 points, 12 boards, four assists and two steals, and Brock Gilbert had 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists.
Lucas Bryant contributed six points, 10 boards and two assists, and Jackson Powell had four assists and two steals.
Kuper Bradley’s 14 points topped Gaylesville.
“I was pleased with the effort and unselfishness,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “Obviously, we will be playing catch-up for awhile since several of the guys got out of football Friday and we played basketball on Monday.
“I think if we continue with the attitude we showed tonight we will be fine by the end of the year.”
