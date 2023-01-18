ALBERTVILLE — The Arab Lady Knights outscored the Guntersville Lady Wildcats 22-11 in the second and third quarters en route to a 28-20 victory to lock up the eighth grade girls Marshall County Basketball Tournament Championship on Saturday, Jan. 14, inside Albertville Gymnasium.
With the win, Arab finished the season unblemished.
“This is a great group of girls,” said Donnie Weaver, head coach of the Lady Knights. “They’re a really tight-knit group. This team won the county last year at 15-4 [as seventh graders], and we’ve come back this year – they’ve really dedicated themselves to it — and we finished the seasons 20-0.”
Arab had to come from behind, as Guntersville jumped out in front with a 5-4 lead after the first quarter of action. However, an 11-5 run in the second quarter gave the Lady Knights a 15-10 lead at halftime.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well early, but a lot of that had to do with Guntersville,” Weaver said. “Guntersville had a great gameplan, and we struggled against it for a while. But, we changed a little bit of our defense and was able to pick the tempo up a little bit, and we were able to capitalize on that.”
The momentum carried over into the third quarter for the Lady Knights, as they went on an 11-6 run to take a 26-16 lead into the fourth.
Arab led by as many as 12 points during the final period.
Millie Lackey’s 12 points for the Lady Knights led all scorers. Also for Arab, Lela Hipp tossed in 6 points, and Hailey Price dropped in 5, including a 3-pointer. Jill Stapler added 3 points and Lauren Lambert 2.
Italey May carried Guntersville with 8 points, including two treys. Hannah Champion scored 6 points, including a trey. Madeline Wharton dropped in 4 points and Shiloh Stanley 2.
