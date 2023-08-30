GUNTERSVILLE — The Guntersville Wildcats hit the road to Moulton on Friday, Sept. 1, where they face Lawrence County in a 7 p.m. game.
The Red Devils’ head coach is former Wildcat player Trent Walker, who is in his third season with the program.
Guntersville routed the Red Devils 55-0 in 2022. GHS leads the series 3-1.
In Week Zero, Lawrence County blitzed Danville 41-7 while the Wildcats earned a hard-fought 14-10 triumph over Southside. Guntersville head coach Lance Reese improved to 10-4 in season openers.
“The first half we really struggled on offense, and our defense ended up staying out there about the whole first half,” Reese said. “With this kind of heat and humidity, it was tough. It was a tough game.
“I give Southside credit, they were ready to play. They have an excellent football team.”
The Panthers grabbed a 7-0 lead with less than 10 seconds left in the second quarter. At halftime, Reese stressed the importance of the Wildcats taking the second-half kickoff and getting points.
Guntersville’s offense drove for the tying touchdown, which came on Eli Morrison’s 3-yard pass to Carter Britt with 4:16 remaining in the third quarter.
“We definitely needed a spark, and that was the spark we needed,” Reese said. “I felt like both sides of the ball fought hard from there on out.
“Like I told Coach [Miles] Holcomb, both teams showed so much grit. It was hardcore football. Both teams fought to the very end when it would be easy to tap out in a game like that.”
Caleb Ogle’s 43-yard field goal gave Southside a 10-7 lead with 7:32 left in the fourth period.
Guntersville’s Jack Lenoir returned the kickoff 74 yards to the Southside 15-yard line, and Enelson Delva scored the game-winning TD on a 3-yard run with 5:29 on the clock.
“Tremendous play by Jack,” Reese said. “Enelson Delva, who stepped in there for Julyon, he’s one of those kids you just love to coach. A quiet guy who goes about his business. He played scout team almost every snap last year, and for him to get his opportunity, I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
Julyon Jordan is sidelined by a hamstring injury.
“Obviously, we hate to see Julyon down, but we’re going to take care of him,” Reese said.
Southside’s final drive reached the Wildcats’ 1-yard line with less than a minute to play. A pair of 5-yard penalties pushed the Panthers back to the 11, and they turned it over on downs at the 7 with 20.2 seconds left.
“You’ve got to commend our defense,” Reese said. “A goal-line stand at the end, and to give up 10 points to a team like that with a quarterback who threw for about 2,500 yards last year and a 1,500-yard rusher … I think they had nine people back on offense and eight on defense.
“A tremendous Southside team, but I couldn’t be prouder of our players and our assistant coaches.”
