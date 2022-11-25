GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Luke Martin torched the nets for 29 points, propelling Sardis to a 66-63 triumph over Shelby County on Monday in varsity boys action of the Supreme Courts Thanksgiving Classic.
Sardis led 20-15 after the first quarter and stretched it to 39-26 at intermission. The Lions’ margin shrunk to four points, 53-49, at the final rest stop.
