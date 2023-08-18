The AL.com preseason volleyball rankings are:
Class 7A
1. McGill-Toolen
2. Bob Jones
3. Enterprise
4. Hoover
5. Chelsea
6. Spain Park
7. Huntsville
8. Vestavia Hills
9. Thompson
10. Oak Mountain
Teams to watch (A-Z): Auburn, Daphne, Sparkman, St. Paul’s
Class 6A
1. Bayside Academy
2. Spanish Fort
3. Mountain Brook
4. Hazel Green
5. Pelham
6. Homewood
7. Hartselle
8. Saraland
9. St. James
10. Cullman
Teams to watch (A-Z): Briarwood Christian, Buckhorn, Fort Payne, John Carroll, Muscle Shoals, Northridge, Oxford, Pike Road.
Class 5A
1. Arab
2. Montgomery Academy
3. Jasper
4. Westminster Christian
5. Lawrence County
6. Gulf Shores
7. Alexandria
8. Guntersville
9. Southside-Gadsden
10. Providence Christian
Teams to watch (A-Z): Boaz, Brewbaker Tech, Fairview, Faith Academy, Madison Academy, Rehobeth.
Class 4A
1. Trinity
2. Montgomery Catholic
3. Madison County
4. Orange Beach
5. New Hope
6. UMS-Wright
7. Deshler
8. Good Hope
9. Priceville
10. Brooks
Teams to watch (A-Z): Andalusia, Central-Florence, Curry, DAR, Satsuma, West Morgan.
Class 3A
1. Prattville Christian
2. St. Luke’s
3. Houston Academy
4. Plainview
5. Danville
6. Westbrook Christian
7. Geraldine
8. Ohatchee
9. Mobile Christian
10. Susan Moore
Teams to watch (A-Z): Hokes Bluff, Lauderdale County, Opp, Piedmont.
Class 2A
1. Donoho
2. Pleasant Valley
3. G.W. Long
4. Lindsay Lane
5. Sand Rock
6. Bayshore Christian
7. Winston County
8. Lexington
9. Hatton
10. Mars Hill Bible
Teams to watch (A-Z): Ariton, Fyffe, Horseshoe Bend, Ider, Lamar County, Tuscaloosa Academy, Washington County, Westminster-Oak Mountain.
Class 1A
1. Addison
2. Spring Garden
3. Athens Bible
4. Pleasant Home
5. Covenant Christian
6. Brantley
7. Meek
8. University Charter
9. Leroy
10. Kinston
Teams to watch (A-Z): Cedar Bluff, South Lamar, Woodville.
