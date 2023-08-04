The Albertville Aggies kick off their 2023 football season with a visit to Marshall County rival Arab on Thursday, Aug. 24.
The Aggies fielded their first team in 1907, posting a 3-0-1 record under Bill Keeling. Their first unbeaten and untied team was 8-0 in 1911.
During the 1920s, Albertville’s best records were 8-1 in 1919, 7-0-1 in 1920 and 10-2 in 1929. Hoyt Levie coached the 1929 squad, which was the program’s first 10-game winner.
J.C. Goodwin coached the Aggies from 1917-21, posting a 26-3-2 record. Albertville didn’t play a game in 1918. The Aggies enjoyed nine winning seasons from 1910-19.
In the 1930s, Albertville’s top records were 6-1-1 in 1931 and 7-2 in 1937. The best records in the 1940s were 7-2-1 in 1948 and 7-3 in 1949.
The last winning era of Albertville football occurred in the 1950s, when the Aggies achieved nine winning seasons. Their only losing season of the decade was 1951, when they went 3-7.
The 1954 Aggies, coached by Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame member Ralph Reed, finished 9-1.
Albertville’s only winning record of the 1960s was an 8-1-1 mark in 1965. Head coach was Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inductee G.B. Beasley.
The last time the Aggies had three consecutive winning seasons was 1975-77, when they went 8-2, 7-2-1 and 7-3 under Marshall County Sports Hall of Famer Vernon Wells. His final three teams at AHS went 8-3, 5-5 and 7-3 from 1983-85.
Albertville’s best stretch of records since 1975-77 occurred from 2015-18 under Dale Pruitt, whose teams finished 7-4, 8-3, 5-5 and 6-5.
Bert Browne is Albertville’s new head coach. He is the program’s third head coach since the Aggies moved up to Class 7A in 2020. They spent eight seasons in 6A from 2012-19.
