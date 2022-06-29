Albertville High School football reserved sales will begin on Aug. 1. If you held season tickets last year (2021 season), then you may purchase tickets Aug. 1-12, Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the main office of the high school.
Tickets are not transferable; only people whose names are on the chart can purchase tickets during renewal dates.
Any ticket not sold will be available first come, first serve for open seating sales that will begin on Aug. 15. You must pay for tickets at the time of purchase, as no tickets will be held or saved.
All reserved seats are $100 each. You must have cash or check only, with checks made payable to Albertville High School. The school does not accept credit/debit cards.
Season passes will be available beginning Aug. 1 and are $45 each. This ticket will be your pass into the game but does not guarantee you a reserved seat.
The Aggies’ home games for the 2022 season are:
Aug. 18, Arab
Sept. 16, Austin
Sept. 30, Huntsville
Oct. 14, James Clemens
Oct. 21, Bob Jones
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.