SARDIS CITY — A nine-run explosion in the bottom of the sixth inning delivered Sardis to an 11-8 triumph over Etowah County rival Southside in varsity softball action Monday night.
Kayden Tarvin and Vada Willmore paced the Lions with three hits each. Tarvin closed 3-for-3 with three singles, and Willmore went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
Jayda Lacks batted 1-for-2 with a home run, and Maddie Harris finished 1-for-2 with a double. Val Owens, Jaylyn Hannah and Jade Knight all had a single.
“I am proud of the girls for overcoming some early situational mistakes with baserunning and hitting,” Sardis head coach Richey Lee said. “We were able to string together several hits in the sixth to score nine runs.”
On Tuesday, the Lions rallied to knock off Arab 9-8.
AK Waldrep batted 3-for-3 while Lacks went 3-for-4 with a homer. Tarvin closed 2-for-4 with two homers.
Hannah was 1-for-2, Knight 1-for-3 and Hannah Hill and Willmore both 1-for-4.
“I’m really proud of the girls for overcoming a five-run deficit,” Lee said. “They continued to compete and found a way to come back and win. It’s a really good job by them showing that they are never out of a game if they just keep competing.
“Kayden Tarvin really stepped up big for us with two home runs, and the girls that were able to get on in front of her.”
