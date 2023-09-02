SUSAN MOORE — West End saw its record evened at 1-1 with a 33-6 loss to Susan Moore on Friday night at Larry “Pod” Patterson Field.
Susan Moore jumped out to a 13-6 lead at the half.
Jaxon Hamby threw a touchdown pass to Josh Carroll for the Patriots only score.
West End could only muster 75 total yards in the game while Susan Moore had 297.
Hamby was 5 of 12 passing for 43 yards. He rushed for 15 yards. Kane Lawson led the Patriots with 26 yards rushing. Carroll caught two passes for 28 yards.
Jackson Mayo had an interception on defense for West End.
West End travels to Pleasant Valley on Friday, Sept. 8 to open Class 2A, Region 6 play.
