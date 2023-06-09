Matt Harris, who has spent his entire teaching and coaching career at Asbury High School, has been handed the reins of the Rams football program.
The Marshall County Board of Education approved Harris as Asbury’s new head coach during its Thursday, June 8 meeting at the central office in Guntersville. Harris succeeds Chris Williams, who stepped down to become head football and head softball coach at Crossville.
“I’m thankful to Dr. Webber and Coach Pelham for the opportunity. I respect the heck out of both of those men,” Harris said of AHS Principal Clay Webber and AHS Athletic Director Johnny Pelham.
“I’ve been working toward this and put a lot of blood, sweat and tears in from being involved in building the program. I’m thankful for the opportunity to try to take it to the next level and raise some eyebrows.”
Harris is a 2005 Albertville graduate, where he played for three head coaches — Randy Hallmark (2001), John Grass (2002) and Sam Graham (2003-04). Harris said Graham nicknamed him “Franco” after legendary Pittsburgh Steelers’ fullback Franco Harris.
He just finished his 13th year on the Asbury faculty, where he teaches science. He’s been involved with the Rams football program since its inception, serving as an assistant coach to Jeff Powell and Williams. He served two stints as Asbury’s junior high head coach.
Harris and Eric Rainer, an Asbury assistant coach, led the team through spring training in May after Williams departed for Crossville. They knew it was possible he might be leaving before practice started.
“Our administration said y’all need to plan ahead, so we already had the plan ready just in case Coach Williams left,” Harris said.
“We kind of did things by committee. There weren’t any major hiccups in the spring. We got Glencoe here and played them and learned some stuff, and the kids learned some stuff to launch them into summer. We said let’s kind of refocus and let’s do something — let’s take it to the next level and elevate this program a little bit.
“I love these kids. They fought during the spring game and they didn’t quit. They showed some grit and fight in the first quarter, but we just wore out. We want to carry that grit and fight through four quarters.
“We’ve got to have buy in from the kids and buy in from the parents. I said if y’all want to take it to the next level, we’ve got to do it together.”
Harris hopes to get more persons involved in the program, from keeping stats to whatever capacity they can contribute.
He praised the Asbury community for its support of the football program and looks forward to its continued support.
“This is my first rodeo [as a head coach] and it’s going to be a learning curve in a lot of ways, and I’m going to take very opportunity to learn,” Harris said. “We’re going to do things the right way and handle things the right way.”
The Rams kick off the Harris era by hosting Gaston on Aug. 25.
