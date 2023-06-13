Five local players and one local coach made the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Baseball Team for the 2023 season, which was released over the June 9-11 weekend.
Players were selected from nominations submitted by coaches and media. The ASWA prep committee voted on coaches of the year in each classification.
The Class 5A All-State squad featured four players from The Reporter’s coverage area — senior pitcher Luke Weems of Sardis, junior designated hitter Blaze Gerhart of Sardis, senior infielder Jack Chaffin of Guntersville and senior designated hitter Bo Hester of Boaz.
Sardis’ Kevin Vinson was named the 5A Coach of the Year.
Weems and Gerhart were first-team selections after their performances propelled the Lions to the greatest season in school history, which included a third straight Area 13 championship and a runner-up finish in the state playoffs.
Weems, a Gadsden State signee, compiled a 9-3-1 record with a 2.28 ERA. He struck out 97 batters and tossed one shutout, and he posted a 1.22 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched).
Gerhart batted .377 with 43 hits, 32 RBIs, 27 runs, 11 doubles and four home runs. He finished with a .482 on-base percentage and a .596 slugging percentage.
In his sixth season as head coach at Sardis, Vinson guided the team to a school-record 30 wins, an Etowah County championship and its first appearance in a state championship series. In the state quarterfinals, the Lions swept Russellville, which won back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.
Chaffin earned second-team honors while playing for his father, Kenny, at GHS.
A first baseman, he batted .425 with 22 runs, 34 hits, 27 RBIs, seven doubles, one triple, two home runs and 11 walks. He finished with a .505 on-base percentage, a .613 slugging percentage and a 1.118 on-base plus slugging percentage.
A second-team selection, Hester led the Pirates to their first state playoff semifinals appearance since 2007. He batted .348 with 32 hits, seven doubles, three homers, 22 runs, 24 RBIs and 39 walks.
Hester finished with a .559 on-base percentage, a .522 slugging percentage and a 1.081 on-base plus slugging percentage.
In Class 2A, Fyffe senior Yahir Balcazar made first team as a designated hitter. He propelled the Red Devils to the Area 15 championship.
Balcazar batted .351 with 35 runs, 34 hits, 39 RBIs, seven doubles, one triple, 13 homers and 14 walks. He closed with a .466 on-base percentage, an .845 slugging percentage and a 1.311 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Balcazar was also a member of the Red Devils’ 2A state championship football team last fall.
