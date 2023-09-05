DOUGLAS, Ala. — With a 48-17 victory over the DAR Patriots on Friday night inside Arthur Jarvis Stadium, the Douglas Eagles begin the year 2-0 for the fourth straight season.
The Eagles jumped out to a 41-0 halftime lead over the Patriots. Starting quarterback Cason Walls had a near-flawless performance. The junior finished 10-of-11 with 197 yards passing and two touchdowns.
“Watching him, I think the game has really slowed down for him,” Douglas head coach Brandon Lyles said. “I think in that first game he played a little rushed at times, but he took a nice step forward against DAR.
“He’s a headsy guy who spends a lot of time studying the game and watching film,” he added. “He’s shown a lot of growth over the last year or so, and I’m excited to see that development continue as the season rolls along.”
On the receiving end of Walls’ touchdown throws were senior Gabe Lawrence, who caught a 37-yard pass, and eighth grader Treiy Crenshaw, who finished with two catches for 59 yards.
On the ground, junior running back Canaan Murray had 76 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries.
“Canaan has great vision, and really does a lot of things well,” Lyles said. “He played well for us against DAR.”
Another eighth grader, Keilan Green, stepped up at the running back position against the Patriots after previous starter Kenyan Watkins went down the week before with an injury. Green tallied 114 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
“Keilan is one of those kids who I see making a big impact for us in addition to giving us more depth,” Lyles said. “He’s got a chance to be special.”
On the other side of the ball, Lyles was encouraged by the Eagles’ defensive performance. Douglas was able to reel in two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
“Our defense did a really good job of getting lined up right,” he said. “I thought they tackled really well and played much more physical,” Lyles said. “I was glad to see us get those turnovers, too. The goal for us is to try and go get three turnovers every game, so I’m really proud of our kids for making plays.”
Following the win, Douglas (2-0) stays home to take on another Marshall County foe Arab (2-0) for their first Class 5A, Region 7 battle of the season.
Douglas is seeking its first win over the Knights, as the Eagles are 0-3 all-time against Arab. Last season, Arab defeated Douglas 40-6. In the series, the Knights have outscored Douglas 150-32.
“Arab and Guntersville have been the gold standard of Marshall County for a long time,” Lyles said. “Arab head coach Lee Ozmint is an excellent coach and has done a really great job with that program — coming off a great year winning the region championship. So, it’s really going to be a mental thing to begin with. We’ve got to be locked in. Physically, it’s gonna be a dog fight.”
The Eagles will be tasked with slowing down Arab senior quarterback Drew Puccio, who Lyles described as a “dual threat,” among other talented players.
“He can take it to the house at any time with his legs, and he can throw the football really well, so we’ll have to be disciplined on defense,” he said.
“We’re gonna have our hands full, but I think our kids are excited for the challenge.”
